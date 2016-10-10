MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU's Whitecloud named WCHA Rookie of the Week
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men's hockey defenseman Zach Whitecloud was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week on Monday.
In his collegiate debut, Whitecloud factored heavily in the Beavers’ power play and on the blue line as BSU swept nationally-ranked Bowling Green over the weekend.
Playing on the Beavers’ top power-play unit, the Brandon, Manitoba, native scored BSU’s first goal of the season at the 6:15 mark of the first period Friday – setting the stage for a 2-1 victory. Saturday, he earned an assist on the man advantage for Bemidji State’s final goal in a 4-1 victory. Whitecloud finished the weekend with four blocked shots, helping BSU hold the Falcons to just two goals.
The award is the first of the 2016-17 season for the Beavers who are now 2-0-0 overall and in WCHA play. BSU will journey to Marquette, Mich. for its first road series of the season Oct. 14-15, a conference matchup with Northern Michigan.