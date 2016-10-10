MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU's Whitecloud named WCHA Rookie of the Week

In his collegiate debut, Whitecloud factored heavily in the Beavers’ power play and on the blue line as BSU swept nationally-ranked Bowling Green over the weekend.

Playing on the Beavers’ top power-play unit, the Brandon, Manitoba, native scored BSU’s first goal of the season at the 6:15 mark of the first period Friday – setting the stage for a 2-1 victory. Saturday, he earned an assist on the man advantage for Bemidji State’s final goal in a 4-1 victory. Whitecloud finished the weekend with four blocked shots, helping BSU hold the Falcons to just two goals.

The award is the first of the 2016-17 season for the Beavers who are now 2-0-0 overall and in WCHA play. BSU will journey to Marquette, Mich. for its first road series of the season Oct. 14-15, a conference matchup with Northern Michigan.