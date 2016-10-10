The freshman kicked the game-winning field goal to lift the Bemidji State football team to a 31-28 win over Northern State on Saturday in his first career appearance.

The Minot, N.D., native accounted for seven of the Beavers’ 31 points with four extra point conversions and the game-winning, 38-yard field goal against the Wolves in overtime. The winning field goal was Hoffer’s first career attempt.

The freshman also recorded five kickoffs for an average of 49.6 yards per kickoff.