FOOTBALL: Beavers move up three spots to No. 22

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team’s 31-28 overtime win over Northern State moved the Beavers up three spots to No. 22 in the AFCA Division II coaches poll.

Two Beavers made their first starts in the victory. Sophomore quarterback Nick Mehlum started in place of junior Jordan Hein and threw for 220 yards while true freshman kicker Mason Hoffer converted his first career field goal from 38 yards out to seal the Beavers’ (5-1, 2-0 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North) victory in overtime.

Sioux Falls moved from No. 9 to No. 6 after its 48-28 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday. The Cougars (6-0, 2-0 NSIC South) are the only other NSIC team in the top 25.

Defending champion Northwest Missouri State remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll with 30 first-place votes.

No. 22 Bemidji State will be at home again to host Minot State this Saturday on homecoming. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.