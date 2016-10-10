WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU enters national rankings

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team entered the USCHO.com national poll for the first time this season after being ranked No. 8.

The Beavers (3-1-0, 1-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) split their series with then-No. 2 Minnesota over the weekend to move into the top 10.

Five WCHA teams cracked the rankings, including No. 1 Wisconsin, which maintained its top spot.

BSU continues WCHA play this weekend when it hosts Ohio State at the Sanford Center. Both games are scheduled for 3:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday.