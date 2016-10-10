BEMIDJI -- BSU soccer defender Christine Szurek was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Szurek, a senior from Andover, Minn., anchored a defensive effort by the Beavers, which posted back-to-back shutouts, Oct. 7-9. BSU earned a 2-0 victory over Northern State on Friday before a 4-0 win at MSU Moorhead on Sunday. On the weekend, the Beavers allowed only two shots, one of which was a free kick, and neither ever made it to its goalkeeper.

BSU has now played more than 225 minutes without allowing a single shot on goal and rides a 252:39 shutout streak.

Szurek follows Miranda Famestad, who was recognized as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week, Sept. 6 and Catherine Arneson, who earned the NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week awards Sept. 19.