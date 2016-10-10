SOCCER: Beavers cruise to 4-0 win

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State soccer team shutout Minnesota State University, Moorhead 4-0 Sunday afternoon to improve to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Senior Sarah Stram recorded a goal and an assist as six different Beaver players registered a point.

BSU held a 24-1 advantage in shots and did not allow a single shot on goal, recording all 10.

Bayley Ertl got the Beavers on the board in the 27th minute on a pass from Emma Brechlin. The goal would stand as the eventual game-winner -- Ertl's team-leading third of 2016.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Raquel Thelen gave BSU a 2-0 lead, netting her third goal of her junior season. Stram was credited with her eighth assist of the season on the play.

Stram then converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute before freshman Allie Erickson made it 4-0 in the 75th minute with Brenna Keeler getting her first collegiate assist.

The Beavers continue their three-match road trip Saturday against Augustana with an 11 a.m. contest in Sioux Falls, S.D.