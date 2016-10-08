VOLLEYBALL: BSU falls to Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) at the hands of No. 14 Northern State on Saturday.

The Beavers (5-13, 1-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) lost the first set 25-19 after falling behind early.

In the second set, BSU led by as much as four at 18-14, but the Wolves closed out on an 11-3 run to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Northern State finished it out in the third, using a 14-0 run to clinch the 3-0 victory with a 25-14 set win.

Jessica Yost finished with 16 kills while Amanda Tronick added 11. Yost finished with 14 digs, and Shelby Haney recorded 32 assists.

Tori Biach and Holly Vancura had 11 kills apiece for the Wolves, while Jaiden Langlie led the team with 10 digs. Ashley Rozell finished with 37 assists. Northern State out-hit BSU .391 to .272 in the match.

Bemidji State will return home for the Beaver Bash against Minot State, squaring off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bemidji High School.