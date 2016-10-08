WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers top defending national champs

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State’s second minute goal would be all the Beavers needed Saturday, as they topped No. 2 University of Minnesota 2-0 to earn a split in its first weekend of conference play.

Senior Summer Thibodeau put the Beavers (3-1, 1-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) on the board 1 minute, 21 seconds into the game when Gophers (3-1, 1-1 WCHA) goalie Sidney Peters misplayed a puck off the end boards and Thibodeau beat her to it and slid it in.

BSU senior goaltender Brittni Mowat stopped all 31 Gophers shots, earning her 16th career shutout. Only Emily Brookshaw has more career shutouts as a Beaver with 18.

Senior forward Ciscely Nelson gave the Sanford Center home crowd a sigh when she scored the empty net goal for the Beavers to make it 2-0 with 45 seconds left in the game.

Bemidji State hosts Ohio State next Friday and Saturday. Both games begin at 7:07 p.m.

NOTE: This story will be updated.

FIRST PERIOD -- 1, BSU, Thibodeau (Hunt, Hutchinson), 1:21. Penalties -- UM, Piazza (Roughing), 10:35

SECOND PERIOD -- Penalties -- UM, Stecklein (Interference), 18:21

THIRD PERIOD -- 2, BSU, Nelson (Terres), 19:15 Penalties -- BSU, Laiti (Cross-Checking), 2:43; UM, Schipper (High-Sticking), 6:04; UM, Piazza (Body Checking), 9:56; BSU, Thibodeau (Interference), 15:35.