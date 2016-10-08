Search
    COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Beavers win wild one in OT

    By Micah Friez Today at 4:55 p.m.
    The Beavers celebrate after junior Eric Wunrow scored a touchdown in the first half of the game against Northern State on Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI -- Behind backup quarterback Nick Mehlum and backup kicker Mason Hoffer, the Bemidji State football team grinded out an unconventional 31-28 overtime win over Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium on Saturday.

    Hoffer nailed a game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime to give the Beavers the win, capping off a messy, resilient performance by BSU.

    The Beavers are home again next Saturday, when they take on Minot State in the Homecoming game. 

    Check back here for updates.
