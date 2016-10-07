BEMIDJI -- When Michael Washington broke his hand at the beginning of this season’s fall camp, the Bemidji State running back didn’t fret. Instead, he reminded himself that it could have been worse.

Washington, who walked-on to the Beaver football team in 2014 and redshirted that year, tore his ACL in the second week of fall camp in 2015.

After a year of rehab, he was back and ready to go -- until the aforementioned hand injury sidelined him once again.

“I did kind of say, ‘Not again’, but as long as it wasn’t my legs, I knew I was fine,” Washington said. “I played with the cast and toughed it out. It’s football. It’s a game of injuries.

“But now I’m at about 100 percent so the coaches have been giving me the ball a lot more and I’m taking advantage of the opportunities.”

Washington still wasn’t healthy enough to play in BSU’s season opener against Upper Iowa on Sept. 1, but made his collegiate debut the next weekend at Minnesota State.

Ever since, he’s been a solid contributor to BSU’s four-headed rushing attack. Last weekend, when the Beavers set a school record with 480 rushing yards against the University of Mary, Washington had 82 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in BSU’s 52-3 win.

“Mikey’s kind of a sparkplug, really,” BSU offensive coordinator Craig Bagnell said. “He’s a high-energy guy and he gets after it. He’s dynamic… Mikey’s a guy where, we might have a play designed to go right and he might cut it all the way back and end up on the left side. He just kinda finds his way through things and he’s done a really good job since coming back.”

The Beavers return home this weekend when they host Northern State at 1 p.m. today at Chet Anderson Stadium in BSU’s annual Lion’s Vision Awareness Game.

And after setting the school rushing record last week on the road, the Beavers are hoping to show off some of that rushing prowess in front of their home fans.

In four games this season, Washington has 107 yards on 19 carries; the three touchdowns last weekend were his first-ever. Senior Gena Adams leads BSU talkbacks with 522 yards and two touchdowns while junior Tahi Nomane has seven touchdowns and 252 yards rushing. Quarterback Jordan Hein also has added 370 yards and five rushing TDs.

“It’s great seeing him blow up that one game,” BSU offensive tackle Michael Valentine said of Washington. “You felt for him last year tearing his ACL then in camp this year when he broke his hand we were like, ah, darnit. But it’s great. It’s another running back that we can toss on the field. Now we’ve got three guys who can carry the ball… You don’t have enough footballs to go around. That’s a good problem to have.”

Washington, who is from Providence, R.I., but came to Minnesota to play at Northland Community and Technical College, isn’t surprised at BSU’s rushing success so far.

“Ever since fall camp, actually, ever since last year, we knew we had a stable of running backs, plus Jordy and seniors across the offensive line and we felt like we were able to run the ball well every game,” said. “It’s a special group. You feel it in the huddle, in our practices and in camp. We have a lot of talented guys and we still have guys coming back. Everybody knows what they’re doing at each position. We’re all fundamentally sound. We have a great coaching staff.”

Injury update

BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said Thursday that kicker/punter Isaac Aanerud was still day-to-day for today’s game. Aanerud missed last week’s game at U-Mary when he suffered an injury during pregame warmups. The Beavers were forced to use Damon Banham -- a defensive back -- as a punter.

“We’re trying to give him as much rehab time for his injury as we can,” Bolte said. “We have plan B and hopefully we’re better situated than last weekend. If he can’t go, we have a freshman (Mason Hoffer) that we’re trying to redshirt who will be able to do the kicking game.”

Gunner and EJ Olszewski, both defensive backs, also missed last week’s game. Bolte said EJ would play today. Gunner is “close” but as of Thursday Bolte said he still didn’t know his status for today.