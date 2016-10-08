COLLEGE SOCCER: BSU notches shutout win

BEMIDJI -- Melanie Peltier and Rachael Norton found the back of the net for the Bemidji State women’s soccer team on Friday, securing a 2-0 victory over Northern State at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers (8-3, 6-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) took advantage of an early red card on the Wolves, as they used the player advantage for the final 64 minutes of the match.

BSU finally cashed in with Peltier’s strike in the 71st minute, breaking the scoreless tie with the freshman’s first collegiate goal.

The 1-0 lead stood for all but the final 10 seconds, when Norton doubled the Beavers’ lead. Sarah Stram secured the assist, putting the finishing touches on Catherine Arneson and Anna Fobbe’s combined shutout.

The defense made it easy for the keepers, as they didn’t see a shot all game. NSU’s Stacey Cavill recorded one save before picking up a red card in the 26th minute, and Justine Charles finished with six saves in relief.

The Beavers will next take on Minnesota State University Moorhead next, facing off with the Dragons at 1 p.m. Sunday.