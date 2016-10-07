COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Dragons top BSU in five sets

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State volleyball team came within two points of victory Friday, but ultimately lost a 2-1 set lead and fell 3-2 (23-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 17-15) to Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The Beavers (5-12, 1-7 NSIC) took a 4-0 lead to start the match, keeping the advantage until things were knotted up at 22-apiece. But after falling behind 22-23, BSU rattled off three in a row to take the first set, 25-23.

The Dragons evened it up in the second, using a late 10-1 run -- including six kills -- to secure a 25-14 win.

But Bemidji State regained control in the third set, fighting back a 10-16 deficit and finally drawing even at 24-24. BSU had to fight back from set point, but grinded out a 28-26 win.

The match went to a fifth set when Moorhead won the fourth, taking a 5-4 edge and never surrendering the lead. The Dragons cruised to a 25-19 win, forcing the decisive fifth set.

The Beavers took a 2-0 lead early, but MSUM kept the pressure on, eventually breaking a late tie for a 14-13 lead.

Bemidji State fended off the match point, and another when down 15-14, but couldn’t do it a third time, resulting in a 17-15 loss.

Amanda Tronick led both teams with 23 kills, while Jessica Yost finished with 17 and Jessica Reega 11. Emma Hallmann led BSU with 20 digs, while Yost and Tronick also had 18 and 17, respectively. Shelby Haney racked up 55 assists, as well.

Carly Masloski finished with 18 kills, Taylor Liesemeyer tallied 17, and Courtney Selbitschka added 15. Monica Vega totalled 28 digs alongside 26 from Sydney Foss. Makayla Wenzel led all players with 62 assists. Moorhead out-hit Bemidji State .202 to .196.

Despite the defeat, Friday’s loss was the closest the Beavers have been to victory since beating St. Cloud State on Sept. 15.

BSU has now dropped eight in a row, its longest single-season skid since losing 14 straight in 2008.

The Beavers will look to break the streak at 4 p.m. today against No. 14 Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.