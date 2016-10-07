Bemidji’ State’s Nate Arentz shoots the puck during a game against Bowling Green held at Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

BSU’s Phillip Marinaccio (9) shoots the puck while being defended by Bowling Green’s Jacob Dalton (21) during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State senior Charlie O'Connor (22) drives toward the net with the puck during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State’s Brendan Harms (18) and Bowling Green’s Chris Pohlkamp battle for the puck behind the net during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team celebrates their first goal of a game against Bowling Green on Friday at the Sanford Center. BSU’s freshman Zach Whitecloud scored during the first period of the game. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State freshman Dylan McCrory (12) and Bowling Green’s John Schilling (29) battle for the puck during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Two early scores held up as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team fended off a late Bowling Green charge to win their season opener 2-1 on Friday night at the Sanford Center.

Freshman Zach Whitecloud and junior Myles Fitzgerald scored for the Beavers (1-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA) while junior Michael Bitzer made 20 saves to earn the victory.

The Beavers reutrn to action at 7:07 p.m. Saturday to go for the sweep.

Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 0

BGSU 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 2 0 0 -- 2First Period -- 1, BSU, Whitecloud (G.Fitzgerald, O’Connor), 6:15, PP; 2, BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Marinaccio) 12:36. Penalties -- BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 3:54; BGSU, Meier (Hooking), 6:04; BSU, Harms (Cross Checking), 7:58.

Second period -- No scoring. Penalties -- BSU, Eichstadt (Cross Checking), 3:19; BSU, Arentz (High Sticking), 8:28; BGSU, Letourneau (Interference),14:05; BGSU, Letourneau (Hooking),17:30.

Third Period -- 3, BGSU, Baylis (Pohlkamp), 5:01. Penalties -- BG, Walker (Boarding), 11:52; BG, McDonald (Hooking), 17:0; BSU, Marinaccio (Boarding),18:02.