    MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU wins opener over Bowling Green (photo gallery)

    By Jack Hittinger Today at 10:52 p.m.
    Bemidji State freshman Dylan McCrory (12) and Bowling Green’s John Schilling (29) battle for the puck during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 6
    The Bemidji State men’s hockey team celebrates their first goal of a game against Bowling Green on Friday at the Sanford Center. BSU’s freshman Zach Whitecloud scored during the first period of the game. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 6
    Bemidji State’s Brendan Harms (18) and Bowling Green’s Chris Pohlkamp battle for the puck behind the net during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 6
    Bemidji State senior Charlie O'Connor (22) drives toward the net with the puck during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 6
    BSU’s Phillip Marinaccio (9) shoots the puck while being defended by Bowling Green’s Jacob Dalton (21) during a game Friday held at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 6
    Bemidji’ State’s Nate Arentz shoots the puck during a game against Bowling Green held at Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)6 / 6

    BEMIDJI -- Two early scores held up as the Bemidji State men’s hockey team fended off a late Bowling Green charge to win their season opener 2-1 on Friday night at the Sanford Center.

    Freshman Zach Whitecloud and junior Myles Fitzgerald scored for the Beavers (1-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA) while junior Michael Bitzer made 20 saves to earn the victory.

    The Beavers reutrn to action at 7:07 p.m. Saturday to go for the sweep.

    Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 0

    BGSU 0 0 1 -- 1

    BSU 2 0 0 -- 2First Period -- 1, BSU, Whitecloud (G.Fitzgerald, O’Connor), 6:15, PP; 2, BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Marinaccio) 12:36. Penalties -- BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 3:54; BGSU, Meier (Hooking), 6:04; BSU, Harms (Cross Checking), 7:58.

    Second period -- No scoring. Penalties -- BSU, Eichstadt (Cross Checking), 3:19; BSU, Arentz (High Sticking), 8:28; BGSU, Letourneau (Interference),14:05; BGSU, Letourneau (Hooking),17:30.

    Third Period -- 3, BGSU, Baylis (Pohlkamp), 5:01. Penalties -- BG, Walker (Boarding), 11:52; BG, McDonald (Hooking), 17:0; BSU, Marinaccio (Boarding),18:02.

    Jack Hittinger
    Jack Hittinger is the sports editor of the Bemidji Pioneer. He is also the Bemidji State beat writer. He hails from the Great State of Michigan. Read his Bemidji State blog at http://thebeaverblog.areavoices.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @Jackhitts.
    JHittinger@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9772
