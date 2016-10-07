WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Defending champion Gophers upend Beavers 3-1

Bemidji State freshman Haley Mack (19) shoots the puck during the team’s home opener against Minnesota at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Dani Cameranesi quickly answered the Beavers’ game-opening goal with two goals of her own, helping the University of Minnesota to a 3-1 win over Bemidji State on Friday in its Western Collegiate Hockey Association season opener.

After two scoreless, evenly matched periods, Bemidji State’s Lauren Miller opened the scoring with a 5-on-3 power play goal six minutes into the third.

It was short-lived, though, as Cameranesi scored the tying and eventual winning goals within four minutes.

Caitlin Reilly finished the game’s scoring with five minutes left in the game.

The two teams face off again Saturday at 3:07 p.m.

UM0 0 3 -- 3

BSU0 0 1 -- 1

FIRST PERIOD -- No Scoring. Penalties -- 1, UM, Schipper (Hooking), 14:37.

SECOND PERIOD -- No Scoring.

THIRD PERIOD -- 1, BSU, Miller (Terres, Bergland), 6:00; 2, UM, Cameranesi (Marshall, Pannek), 8:05; 3, UM, Cameranesi (Pannek, Skarzynski), 10:39; 4, UM, Reilly (Potomak), 15:09. Penalties -- BSU, Laiti (Interference), 2:55; UM, Wolfe (Interference); UM, Baldwin (Interference), 4:23; BSU, Laiti (Interference), 17:53.