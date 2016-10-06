WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers host Gophers in home opener

BEMIDJI -- After starting the season 2-0 with a successful road trip at Syracuse, the real fun begins now for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

The Beavers open Western Collegiate Hockey Association play this weekend when they welcome two-time defending national champions Minnesota to the Sanford Center. So maybe “fun” isn’t the right word.

“It’s a tremendous challenge,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “They’re the two-time defending national champions. There’s no rebuilding in a program like that, they just reload. But that’s what makes this league such a tremendous challenge. We have a philosophy: the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity, so we’re looking forward to have them come in.”

The Beavers (2-0-0) and the Gophers (2-0-0) are well acquainted with one another -- two seasons ago the Beavers beat the Gophers twice, including once in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

Last season, the Beavers couldn’t duplicate that success. Minnesota got the sweep in all four games they played. Both contests in Bemidji, however, were tightly-contested 2-1 games. One even went to overtime.

“Looking at some of those games, we had a goal lead, I think, in both games up here and we could never extend that,” Scanlan said. “We just have to go, play hard and compete (this time). I don't think there’s one thing you can say you have to do better.”

The Gophers come into this weekend 2-0 after beating Lindenwood 3-0 and 6-2 -- both games a little closer than the score might indicate. Minnesota still has an elite scoring unit but lost star goaltender Amanda Leveille to graduation.

“You just have to play a complete game, you have to be ready for 60 minutes against a team like that,” Scanlan said of taking on the Gophers. “Certainly puck possession is always really important, keeping our turnovers to a minimum, special teams is going to be important because their power play last year was spectacular. So when we get opportunities hopefully we can capitalize on them. It’s hard to get those opportunities.”

At least in their first two games this season, the Beavers have done a decent job capitalizing on their opportunities.

Although BSU was held scoreless on the power play -- 0-for-7 in each game -- the Beavers scored when it counted. All five goals were in the second or third period.

Sophomore Emily Bergland scored a pair of goals in each game and also added an assist. She currently leads the team with three points.

“It feels really good now to have a couple games under our belt going into WCHA play,” she said. “That first game, those jitters are always there but otherwise I thought it went really well.”

Eight other players scored at least a point against the Orange, including freshman forward Kiki Radke.

In all, five freshmen saw playing time in Scanlan’s lineup last weekend: Radke, along with forwards Haley Mack, Abby Halluska and Jacqueline Kaasa and defender Brianna Jorde.

“I thought our freshmen stepped in and did very very well,” Scanlan said. “I think the most important thing is getting that first game out of the way, I think everyone will tell you they felt more comfortable Saturday. You could just trell there was a sense of, I don’t know if calmness is the right word, but they had that game under their belt and we just felt like we were, as a team, a lot more relaxed Saturday.”

Anderson named to Four Nations roster

Former BSU star Stephanie Anderson has been named to the 2016 U.S. Women’s National Team for the Four Nations Cup, which is scheduled for Nov. 1-5 in Vierumaki, Finland.

Anderson, who graduated in the spring, will be making her third appearance for Team USA. She won a gold with the team in the 2015 Women’s World Championships as well as the 2015 Four Nations’ Cup.

A camp will be held at the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, N.Y., from October 24-28 before the team departs for Finland.

Anderson currently competes for the Minnesota Whitecaps and will make her return to the Sanford Center, Nov. 11-12, when the Beavers host the Whitecaps for an exhibition series.

BSU to participate in World Girls’ Hockey Weekend

The first intermission of Saturday’s game will feature a mini-game between the Bemidji U10 and the the Grand Rapids U10 girls hockey teams.

World Girls' Ice Hockey Weekend is presented by the International Ice Hockey Federation, and is a global initiative designed to honor the strides that have been taken in both participation and player development for girls’ hockey, while providing new families an opportunity to get involved.