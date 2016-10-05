MEN'S GOLF: BSU takes 10th at Watkins Invite

LAKE CITY -- Will Czeh recorded rounds of 72 and 78 to finish tied for 17th at six-over-par to lead the Bemidji State men’s golf team to a 10th place finish at the J.R. Watkins Invitational at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City on Tuesday.

The Beavers posted a first-round score of 302 (+14) on Monday, 11 strokes back of the lead. BSU fell by 10 strokes Tuesday with a score of 312 (+24) to end the tournament at 614 (+38).

Host school Winona State won the team title with rounds of 291 and 289 to finish four-over-par at 580. Medalist Lucas Peterson and runner-up Michael Schmitz carded 36-hole scores of 141 (-3) and 142 (-2), respectively, to help deliver the Warriors the win.

Besides Czeh, Sam Otto and Aaron Leintz cracked the top 40 on the leaderboard for the Beavers. Otto tied for 32nd at 10-over-par (73-81--154) while Leintz tied for 39th at 11-over-par (79-76--155).

BSU concludes the fall portion of the 2016-17 season at the Holiday Inn Express Classic in St. Charles, Mo. Oct. 10-11.