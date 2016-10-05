BSU baseball to host skills and hitting league

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team revealed the schedule for the 11th annual Beaver Fall Advanced Skills and Hitting League on Wednesday. The Beavers will host various baseball training sessions every Sunday from Oct. 16-Nov. 13 and Tuesday from Oct. 18-Nov. 15.

BSU assistant coach Jason Hampton and volunteer assistant Kyle Bagnell will lead the skills and hitting league open to ages 11-18. The Sunday league will focus on pitching and catching during the early session, and hitting and defense during the later session. The Tuesday sessions will feature a hitting league from 7-9 p.m. All training sessions will be in the John Glas Fieldhouse.

The cost to join the skills and hitting league vary among total sessions chosen: any one session for $50, any two sessions for $90 and all three sessions for $110.

For any questions about the skills and hitting league, please call BSU head coach Tim Bellew at 218-209-8576 or Hampton at 916-300-8080. For more information and to register, visit http://cdn.streamlinetechnologies.com/bsubeavers/266A94ED-8E76-4155-B4A0....