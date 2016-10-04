VOLLEYBALL: BSU falls to St. Cloud State

SAUK CENTRE -- The Bemidji State volleyball team saw its losing streak hit seven, falling 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18) to St. Cloud State on Monday night.

The neutral-site, non-conference matchup was held at Sauk Centre High School after SCSU head coach Chad Braegelmann saw its wrestling program try a similar event last February.

The Beavers (5-11, 1-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) got off to a rocky start in the match, falling into a 1-0 hole after losing the first set 25-22.

Bemidji State bounced back, however, winning the second set 25-19 -- their first set win in the last eight matches.

But the back-and-forth battle gave the Huskies (6-10, 1-6 NSIC) a 25-21 win in the third to jump out to a 2-1 lead on the night, and then SCSU finished it off with a 5-0 run for a 25-18 fourth-set victory.

Jessica Yost tallied 14 kills to lead the Beavers offensively, and she also finished with 11 digs. Amanda Tronick had seven kills and 12 digs, while Emma Hallman totalled 14 digs. Shelby Haney had 31 assists for BSU, as well.

Bemidji State’s seven-match skid is its longest since dropping seven in a row last year. BSU has now lost at least seven straight matches in nine consecutive seasons.

The Beavers will look to right the ship at 7 p.m. on Friday for a road matchup with Minnesota State Moorhead.