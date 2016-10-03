FOOTBALL: Bemidji State back in top 25

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team has re-entered the national rankings this week following a dominant performance at the University of Mary.

The Beavers (4-1, 1-0 NSIC North) were previously ranked and reached as high as No. 22 in the AFCA Division II coaches poll before dropping out after their 37-36 loss to Sioux Falls.

However, thanks to a huge 52-3 win at Mary -- one that included a school-record 480 yards rushing -- the Beavers are back in the poll this week. They tied for No. 25 with Valdosta State (Ga.), who is 3-1 overall.

Sioux Falls, who is now 5-0 after an impressive 35-20 win over city rival Augustana, moved up to No. 9 in the pool and is currently the only other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team in the top 25.

Augustana, who was No. 25, dropped out, as did Minnesota State, who lost to Winona State 34-31 last week.

The only other NSIC team receiving votes this week was Minnesota Duluth, who is 4-1 overall.

Defending Division II champion Northwest Missouri State remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll, garnering 30 first-place votes.

The Beavers return to action this week for a 1 p.m. game against Northern State on Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.