SOCCER: BSU women shut out by Concordia, 1-0

BEMIDJI -- The BSU women’s soccer team out shot Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, but were unable to find the back of the net, dropping their NSIC match, 1-0.

The Beavers (7-3-0, 5-2-0 NSIC) hit the crossbar three times in the match, but were unable to get the bounce they needed and the Golden Bears (2-4-3, 2-1-3 NSIC) handed BSU its third loss of the season and second in league play.

Jordan Rowan-Stafford scored the lone goal in the game in the 18th minute.

BSU goalkeeper goalkeeper Anna Fobbe stopped four of the five shots that she faced

BSU out shot CSP 13-0 in the second half with a 7-0 edge in shots on goal.

The Beavers remain at home next weekend when they host Northern State on Friday before heading on the road to take on MSU Moorhead on Sunday.