SOCCER: BSU beats Mankato for the first time since 2010

BSU’s Raquel Thelen (28) runs as she kicks the soccer ball Saturday during a game against MSU Mankato. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji State senior Sarah Stram (10) kicks the soccer ball to score a goal Saturday during a game against MSU Mankato.

Bemidji State’s goalie Catherine Arneson jumps to block the soccer ball Saturday during the second half of game against MSU Mankato. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- In the recent past, the Bemidji State women’s soccer team had some trouble whenever they played Minnesota State Mankato.

The Mavericks, normally a soccer powerhouse, won four consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference titles from 2012-2015 and made the NCAA tournament in every year since 2011.

Before Saturday’s game at Chet Anderson Stadium, the Beavers hadn’t defeated the Mavericks since 2010.

Bayley Ertl helped end that winless streak.

The BSU senior forward scored twice as the Beavers topped the Mavericks 3-1 in NSIC action on Saturday afternoon -- which also happened to be the first game of BSU’s annual soccer alumni weekend festivities.

“We really wanted to come out and do it for each other, but the fact that the alumni were here, it made it even more of motivation for us to go out and beat them,” Ertl said.

The Beavers (7-2-0, 5-1-0 NSIC) jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead with one goal by Ertl and another by senior forward Sarah Stram.

Ertl scored in the 14th minute, heading in a corner kick past Mankato goalkeeper Alexa Rabune to give BSU a 1-0 lead.

Stram made it 2-0 after collecting the ball at midfield then weaving through the Maverick defense to score an unassisted tally.

“It was really important to come out and score right away,” Ertl said of the Beavers strong first half. “We knew they’d come out even harder in the second half, and that’s what they did.”

Although the Beavers held the Mavericks (4-3-1, 3-2-0 NSIC) off the scoreboard for the majority of the second half, MSU didn’t make it easy.

They had 13 second-half shots and pressed on offense before it finally paid off in the 78th minute. Alesha Duccini’s shot hit a goalpost and went in past BSU goaltender Catherine Arneson to cut BSU’s lead in half.

Ertl, though, gave the Beavers some breathing room. Some excellent team ball movement and passing led to her seventh goal of the season in the 84th minute. The Beavers won a ball at midfield then patiently worked it upfield for Ertl, who beat Rabune on the ground. Raquel Thelen and Rachael Norton assisted on the play.

The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 18-10, including 10-8 in shots on goal. Arneson made nine saves to improve her record in net to 4-1-0.

The Beavers return to the pitch today when they will host Concordia-St. Paul at 1 p.m. in the annual Cheryl Smith Memorial/Cancer Awareness match.

Bemidji State 3, Minnesota State Mankato 1

MSU 0 1 -- 1

BSU 2 1 -- 3

First Half -- 1, BSU, Ertl 1 (Thelen) 13:54; 2, BSU Stram (Unassisted) 34:02.

Second Half -- 3, MSU, Duccini (Unassisted), 77:52; 4, BSU, Ertl 2 (Thelen, Norton), 83:03.

Goalkeepers (Shots-Saves) -- MSU, Rabune (8-5); BSU, Arneson (10-9).