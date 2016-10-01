FOOTBALL: Beavers bounce back to rout U-Mary 52-3

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The Bemidji State football team started off slow on Saturday against the University of Mary, but in the end rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season last week.

Despite losing their kicker less than an hour before the game, the Beavers dominated on both sides of the ball and demolished the Marauders 52-3 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D.

BSU (4-1, 1-0 NSIC North) gained 654 yards of total offense, including 480 on the ground -- a new single-game record for the Beavers. Running back Gena Adams (179 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries) and quarterback Jordan Hein (101 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries) each rushed for more than 100 yards, while running back Michael Washington had three touchdowns and 82 yards on nine carries.

Hein also passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and did so in an extremely efficient 7-for-15 fashion. Senior Juwaan Richard caught one pass for 32 yards (a touchdown) while senior Vince Dinkel caught three passes for 65 yards; one was a 35-yard touchdown catch.

BSU was without kicker Isaac Aenerud, who was injured during warmups. Without a backup, the Beavers were forced to use cornerback/wideout Michael Junker to kickoff and cornerback Damon Benham to punt. It also forced them to go for two each time they scored a touchdown. The one time Junker attempted a PAT, it was already 52-0 in the fourth quarter.

Although that hurt the BSU defense with regards to field position, it didn’t matter.

The Beavers were able to hold the Marauders (0-4, 0-1 NSIC North) to just 138 total yards. Mary, which is a run-first triple option team, only mustered 102 yards rushing.

BSU led 18-0 at halftime then scored 28 third-quarter points to go up 46-0. At that point, BSU’s second-string offense and defense came in and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Marauders, who had been shut out in three of their four games prior to Saturday, avoided a fourth shutout when Cody Goetz made a 33-yard field goal with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After two straight games on the road the Beavers return home next week when they will host Northern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji State 52, University of Mary 3

BSU 6 12 28 6 -- 52

MARY 0 0 0 6 -- 6

First Quarter

BSU-Adams 86 TD run (Hein conversion pass failed), 7:21.

Second Quarter

BSU-Dinkel 35 TD pass from Hein (Hein conversion pass failed), 12:16.

BSU-Richard 32 TD pass from Hein (Schmidt conversion run failed), 0:11.

Third Quarter

BSU-Adams 4 TD run (Adams conversion run), 10:24

BSU-Hein 10 TD run (Nomane conversion run failed), 4:55.

BSU-Washington 21 TD run (Hein conversion pass failed), 4:36.

BSU-Washington 7 TD run (Henning conversion run), 1:49.

Fourth Quarter

BSU-Washington 1 TD run (Junker kick failed), 12:48.

MARY-Goetz 33 FG kick, 5:47.