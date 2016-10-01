WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU blanks Syracuse 3-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Junior goaltender Erin Deters stopped 28 shots and three different players scored goals as the Bemidji State women’s hockey team shut out Syracuse 3-0 on Saturday night.

The Beavers (2-0-0) completed the sweep thanks to Emily Bergland’s second-period goal, which proved to be the game-winner. nIt was the second goal of the season for the sophomore forward from Thief River Falls. She also scored in Friday’s 2-1 win.

BSU added two more goals to pull away in the third period. Senior forward Lauren Miller and junior defender Alexis Joyce scored within seconds of one another to pad BSU’s lead.

Junior forward Bailey Wright and freshman forward Kiki Radke each had a pair of assists while Joyce also added an assist. Sophomore Lisa Laiti recorded her first career assist to round out the scoring.

BSU outshot Syracuse 30-28 and had seven power play opportunities; however the Orange (0-2-0) held the Beavers scoreless on the power play.

The Beavers return to Bemidji next weekend for their home opener, when they will host Minnesota Friday and Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center. It will be the WCHA conference opener for both teams.

Bemidji State 3, Syracuse 0

BSU 0 1 2-- 3

SU 0 0 0-- 0First Period -- No scoring.

Second Period -- 1, BSU, Berland (Joyce, Radke), 4:53.

Third Period -- 2, BSU, Miller (Wright, Laiti), 10:00; 3, BSU, Joyce (Radke, Wright), 10:09.

Shots on Goal -- BSU, 8-11-11--30; SU, 8-11-9--28. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Deters (28-28); SU, Welch (30-27). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 9-18; SU, 10-20. Power Plays -- BSU, 0-for-7; SU, 0-for-5.