VOLLEYBALL: Beavers swept at Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, IOWA -- The BSU volleyball team was swept once again Saturday, as they lost to Upper Iowa 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 on Saturday afternoon.

The Beavers (5-10, 1-6 NSIC) were led by senior Amanda Tronick who tallied 12 kills while Jessica Yost followed with nine.

As a team the Beavers attacked at a .117 clip but couldn’t keep up with the Peacocks who hit at .257 during the match. Freshman Julie Touchett added seven kills and led the Beavers by hitting at a .257 percentage.

Yost led BSU’s defense with 14 digs in the match while sophomore Heather Fletcher led the team with three blocks.

BSU returns to action Tuesday for a non-conference matchup against St. Cloud State.