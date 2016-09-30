Sious Falls running back Max Mickey is surrounded by a group of Bemidji State defenders during their game last Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Jay Pickthorn | Sioux Falls Argus Leader)

The Bemidji State football team was a dropped ball away from being 4-0 and still ranked in the Top 25 poll.

Instead, a last-second fumble near the goal line handed the Beavers their first loss of the season.

But all that was last week.

The Beavers are quite eager to put that 37-36 loss to Sioux Falls behind them as they start Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division play today against the University of Mary. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D.

“There’s not much more you can do except get back on the horse and get going,” said interim head coach Brent Bolte. “It was a tough one and obviously we caused ourselves to be in that position in a lot of different ways but overall it’s been a good week of practice.”

The Beavers (3-1) scored a touchdown with 17 seconds left and elected to go for the two-point conversion rather than kick the extra point, but wide receiver Juwaan Richard fumbled the ball just before the goal line.

Although that was a rough way to lose, the Beavers were emphatic to point out that there were many other reasons why they lost that game -- the paramount reason being they were up 20-3 at halftime and gave up 34 points and five touchdowns in the third quarter.

“You couldn’t have drawn it up any worse for us,” Bolte said. “First play, big touchdown, two plays later, we turned it over and they score a touchdown. We didn’t even have a chance to catch our breath and we were back in a dogfight there.”

Christian Lunde, who caught two touchdown passes in the first half, said the Beavers need to work on their “killer mentality” in the second half.

“The first (four) games we came out full blast in the first half and then kinda hit a wall it seemed like in the second half,” Lunde said. “We have to work on our consistency in practice and keep our intensity level high.”

The Beavers’ defense also struggled last week against Sioux Falls’ run game, giving up 406 yards on the ground. Overall USF gained over 600 yards of offense.

Mary (0-4) doesn’t have an elite ground game like USF does, but the Marauders have had marginally more success running the ball this season -- of their 779 total yards, 559 has been via the rushing attack.

“We pride ourselves on playing good, solid fundamental defense, so hopefully we’re able to apply that back to a little bit of a different scheme this week,” Bolte said.

The Marauders use a triple-option scheme with quarterback Ben Jolliffe spearheading the attack along with running backs Zach Graves and Connor Graves and fullback Zach Podoll.

Jolliffe leads the team with 232 yards but so far the Marauders have been shut out in three of their four games -- including last week’s 51-0 rout at the hands of Winona State. The only time they scored was two weeks ago against Southwest Minnesota State, a 47-23 loss.

The Beavers won’t be looking past the winless Marauders this week, but know that a good start against them will set them up nicely for their ultimate goal of winning a division title.

“Our team goal is to go undefeated in the North, and it starts with Mary on Saturday,” Lunde said. “We know we’re going to get everybody’s best game, because we’re kinda the team to beat in the North right now. We just have to focus up.”