HOCKEY: Beaver women rally to top Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team scored in each of the final two periods to rally for a 2-1 victory over Syracuse in their season opener on Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Junior forward Reilly Fawcett scored the game winning goal for the Beavers with 12 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the third period to break a 1-1 tie.

Syracuse (0-1-0) had taken a 1-0 lead on Jessica Sibley’s power play goal midway through the first period.

But the Beavers (1-0-0) tied it on sophomore forward Emily Bergland’ goal in the middle frame.

BSU outshot the Orange 21-12, including 9-4 in the third period.

The Beavers also overcome 14 penalty minutes, and were 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The teams combined for 14 penalties in the game.

Senior goaltender Brittni Mowat stopped 11 shots for BSU while Abbey Miller made 19 saves for Syracuse.

The teams return for the nonconference series finale at 2 p.m. today.

Bemidji State 2, Syracuse 1

BSU011 -- 2

SU100 -- 1

First Period -- 1, SU, Sibley (Rennie, Martyniuk) 12:12, PP.

Second Period -- 2, BSU, Bergland (Unassisted), 5:14.

Third Period -- 3, BSU, Fawcett (Unassisted), 7:29.

Shots on Goal -- BSU, 5-7-9--21; SU, 5-3-4--12. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Mowat (12-11); SU, Miller (21-19).