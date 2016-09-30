VOLLEYBALL: Beavers swept by No. 7 Winona State

WINONA, Minn. – The Bemidji State team fell to No. 7 Winona State, 3-0, Friday night in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action. The Beavers fall to 5-9 (1-5 NSIC) while the Warriors improve to 13-2 (4-2 NSIC) on the season.

“I was happy with our effort tonight and I thought our defense played really well,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said in a press release. “We were able to force over 120 attacks for them which says that we were really competitive defensively.”

Bemidji State senior Jessica Yost led the team with 10 kills while fellow senior Amanda Tronick followed with nine. Both Yost and Tronick recorded double-doubles in the match after Yost led the team with 12 digs and Tronick added 11. Freshman Emma Hallmann added 10 digs while sophomore Heather Fletcher led the Beavers with three blocks.

The Beavers continue NSIC play on the road tomorrow by traveling to Fayette, Iowa, to face Upper Iowa at 3 p.m.