BSU women's hockey coach Jim Scanlan gives direction during a recent practice with the team at the Sanford Center. The Beavers open their 2016-17 season today with a road nonconference game at Syracuse. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The first series of the season always reminds Alexis Joyce of one thing.

“It’s like high school hockey,” Bemidji State’s junior defender said. “You don’t get to watch film on teams when you play high school hockey. You go in and you play, and it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you have to go in and put out the best performance you can.”

Joyce and the Bemidji State women’s hockey team open their 2016-17 season this weekend with a road nonconference series against Syracuse (6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday). The Orange were picked to finish first in College Hockey America and, like the Beavers, recieved votes in the preseason USCHO.com poll.

“We are definitely ready to get out there and play against somebody else,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “They’re tired of going against each other right now.”

The Beavers finished 22-11-3 last season and were 17-9-2-1 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play -- their best-ever finish. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the WCHA playoffs by Minnesota Duluth and narrowly missed an NCAA tournament berth.

Losing out on the program’s first-ever tournament appearance was painful, but that just makes their motivation greater for this season.

“These are big games,” said Joyce, who was BSU’s leading scorer returning from last season. She had 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists). “If Syracuse is a big team that everybody says they are, if we want to make the NCAA tournament, beating a big team like this will be important.”

The Orange went 19-14-3 last season and finished second in the CHA. They lost to Mercyhurst in overtime in the CHA title game.

“They were picked to win the CHA by the league coaches,” Scanlan said of Syracuse, which has never before played BSU. “They got their leading scorers back, they’re strong up the middle and they’re well-coached. It’s going to be a real challenge for us to go in there.”

The Beavers said they haven’t seen any video on Syracuse, which makes things a little more difficult than it would for a normal conference matchup. And it doesn’t help that the Orange already played an exhibition game last weekend and BSU hasn’t (Syracuse lost to Canadian national champions the University of Montreal 3-2 in overtime).

Still, this weekend will be mostly about making sure the Beavers have their own systems in order.

“I think we need to focus on how we play,” senior forward Lauren Miller said. “The last couple days we’ve been working on power play and penalty kill. We need to focus on how we’re going to go into the weekend. We find it a little more difficult since we don’t have any video on them. It’s going to be a little more just play as we see them, which will be a little different.”

Miller is the top-scoring forward returning from last season. She netted 16 points (8g, 8a) then.

Scanlan said that the Beavers have 12 forwards on the roster right now and all would be making the trip to Syracuse, N.Y., this weekend. He’s also bringing eight of the team’s nine defenders, and said they would rotate depending on the matchups he sees from the games.

The Beavers have senior goaltender Brittni Mowat back as their incumbent No. 1 option in the net.

“I have no doubts in my mind that this team is ready to go out there and prove that we deserve to be respected,” Joyce said.

Bemidji State at Syracuse

Where: Tennity Ice Pavilion, Syracuse, N.Y.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday

Radio: 1360 KKBJ AM

Last season: BSU went 22-11-3 (17-9-2-1, fifth in WCHA); Syracuse finished 19-14-3 (14-4-2, second in CHA)

Top returners: BSU -- Alexis Joyce (Jr., D, 8g-12a-20pts); Lauren Miller (Sr., F, 8g-8a-16pts); Brittni Mowat (Sr., G, .938 SV%, 1.68 GAA). Syracuse -- Stephanie Grossi (Jr., F, 14g-22a-36pts); Jessica Sibley (Sr., F, 12g-18a-30pts).