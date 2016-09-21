BSU golfers finish 13th in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The Bemidji State men’s golf team finished 13th at the Northeastern State Men’s Golf Classic at the Muskogee Country Club in Muskogee, Okla. on Tuesday.

The Beavers got off to a hot start on Monday, recording a one-under-par 287 to sit in sixth place after the opening round of the 18-team tournament. But BSU dropped to 13th place after completing 36 holes Monday with a second-round score of 302 (+14).

Bemidji State improved their score slightly in the final round Tuesday by shooting 299, but the Beavers were unable to advance up the leaderboard, taking 13th place in the 54-hole event with an 888 (+36).

Arkansas Tech led the tournament from the get-go, recording rounds of 277, 277 and 284 to best Southwestern Oklahoma State by two strokes, finishing at 14-under par (838).

Will Czeh shot a 69 (-3) in the opening round to lead BSU with his four-over-par 217 (69-73-75). The sophomore finished in a tie for 27th individually.

The Beavers’ 13th-place finish was enough to edge the other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams at the tournament. Winona State finished a shot back of BSU in 14th (889/+37), Minnesota State Mankato tied for 15th (894/+42) and Upper Iowa tied for 17th (909/+57).

The Beavers will compete closer to home this weekend at the St. Cloud State Invitational this Sunday and Monday. The 36-hole tournament will be at the St. Cloud Country Club.