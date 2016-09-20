VOLLEYBALL: Crookston sweeps BSU to avenge early-season loss

BEMIDJI -- Although the Bemidji State volleyball team had swept Minnesota Crookston less than two weeks ago, the Golden Eagles flipped the script Tuesday night and topped the Beavers 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-13) at the BSU Gymnasium.

“We just weren’t playing our style of volleyball,” outside hitter Jessica Yost said of the start. “We just weren’t playing well on our side.”

Jessica Reega opened the match with a kill for BSU (5-6, 1-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), but UMC took over from there.

Crookston (5-6, 1-2 NSIC) broke a 7-all tie in the first set with four straight points to go up 11-7. And they continued to stretch their lead, eventually taking a 16-11 advantage off a Callie Schapekahm ace.

The teams traded points back and forth throughout the rest of the set, until a Kelci Green kill put Crookston up 1-0 with the 25-20 win.

The second set was even more deflating for BSU.

The Beavers jumped ahead early, but their lead was soon erased by back-to-back kills from Kassi Green, which put UMC up 10-7. Crookston never surrendered the lead, eventually taking a 24-20 advantage late in the set.

BSU mounted a comeback, rallying for four straight points to tie things up at 24-all. But they couldn’t overcome the Golden Eagles, who finally put the match away at 28-26 on their seventh set point.

And in the third set, the wheels fell off early for Bemidji State. Two separate 5-0 runs for UMC gave them a 14-3 cushion. And although the Beavers picked things up, they hit .000 in the third, and Crookston glided to a 25-13 win to take the match 3-0.

“I think coming back (in the second) gave us a little life for the third set, but we came out flat,” Yost said.

“We have to do the little things right, and tonight we didn’t,” head coach Kevin Ulmer added. “We were flustered.”

Amanda Tronick led BSU with 12 kills, while Yost finished with nine. Yost also had nine digs, trailing only Kelli Auer’s 11. Shelby Haney tallied 31 assists, and the duo of Hailey Kauling and Heather Fletcher paced the team by hitting .500 and .429, respectively.

For the Golden Eagles, Maggie Perrel recorded a match-high 20 kills, along with 11 digs. Ali Scheuler had a team-high 14 digs, and Sierra Trost finished with 41 assists.

“I think it was more mental, definitely,” said Yost of BSU’s troubles. “We didn’t come with a ready-to-play mindset, and they did.”

The Beavers will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. on Friday when they host Minnesota State in the BSU Gymnasium.