BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team finished sixth out of ten teams in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association last season.

If the preseason media and coaches polls are any indication, the Beavers are on track for a very similar finish.

Both the 2016-17 Bemidji Pioneer WCHA Media Preseason poll and the 2016-17 Mankato Free Press WCHA Coaches preseason poll picked the Beavers to once again finish sixth overall this season.

Still, BSU head coach Tom Serratore once again expects a tight race for the finish in the league. In each of the past three seasons, the league championship has been decided by less than three points.

“When you take a look at the poll, not only the media poll but the coaches poll, it’s going to be very tight,” Serratore said during a conference call with league coaches on Tuesday afternoon. “I think in my 15 years as a head coach, from a preseason standpoint, it’s probably going to be the tightest longjam in March that I'll ever see as a coach. Maybe the season will dictate that differently, but on paper right now early on, every weekend, every game is going to be very tight.”

Bowling Green, who finished third behind co-champs Michigan Tech and Minnesota State last season, was the consensus pick to win the WCHA. The Falcons garnered 15 first-place votes and 251 points.

BGSU head coach Chris Bergeron said his team doesn’t exactly feel pressure but knows they aren’t an underdog.

“We feel like we let a really good opportunity slip through our fingers last year,” he said. “But last year is last year. We feel like we’re closing the gap on those top programs. I don’t feel like it’s any added pressure that’s going to get in the way of this team. We have high expectations. We just learned what everybody else thought, but we didn’t think we were going to be sneaking on anybody this year.”

Defending MacNaughton Cup co-champion Michigan Tech, who shared the trophy with Minnesota State last season, finished second with six first-place votes and 239 points while Minnesota State was just behind the Huskies with five-first place votes and 236 points.

Ferris State, the Broadmoor Trophy Champions who won the Final Five last season, received two first-place votes and 218 points for fourth place.

“It was very difficult as a coach to sit down and pick these teams,” Ferris head coach Bob Daniels said. “I thought there was a grouping with the top four or five teams that were difficult to separate and as you moved on through the standings, I think any number of teams you look at, and if things go the right way for them, things could be very different at the end of the year.”

Northern Michigan, Bemidji State and Lake Superior State were picked to finish fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, in both polls.

The media and coaches picked the same teams for Nos. 1-7.

The only deviation in the two polls was on the bottom. The media picked Alaska, Alabama Huntsville and Alaska Anchorage, in order, to battle for the eighth, ninth and tenth slots while the coaches flipped Alaska Anchorage and their rivals from Fairbanks.

In the media poll, conducted by the Pioneer, the Beavers finished as high as four but no lower than eighth -- a sign that they should be competitive despite losing 39 percent of their scoring to graduation and early departures. Forwards Cory Ward, Markus Gerbrandt and John Parker, along with defensemen Graeme McCormack, graduated while defenseman Ruslan Pedan gave up his final season of eligibility to play for Sochi of the KHL in Russia.

“We lost quality,” Serratore said. “You can lose just four guys, but if it’s the wrong four guys, who’s going to pick up the slack the next year? We lost some guys that scored some goals for us but also set the pace for us… those guys will be missed but we feel like we have the pieces in place to replace that.”

Co-leading scorer Gerry Fitzgerald (14 goals, 11 assists, 25 points) returns for BSU, as do his brothers Leo and Myles. Brendan Harms, who tied Gerry with 25 points, is also back, as is Charlie O’Connor, Nate Arentz and Kyle Bauman. All seven were double-digit scorers for BSU.

Top goaltender Michael Bitzer, a junior, is also back.

The Beavers have more than two weeks before the season opener. They host Bowling Green Oct. 7-8 at the Sanford Center.

“I like our team,” Serratore said. “I like our mentality, I like work ethic. I like where we are early on as far as our practice habits and everything we brought to the table.”

2016-17 Bemidji Pioneer WCHA Media Poll1. Bowling Green (15) 2512. Michigan Tech (6) 2393. Minnesota State (5) 2364. Ferris State (2) 2185. Northern Michigan 1616. Bemidji State 1447. Lake Superior State 1068. Alaska 689. Alabama Huntsville 6610. Alaska Anchorage 50Player of the year: Gerald Mayhew, Sr., F, Ferris StateAlso receiving votes: Dominik Shine, Sr., F, Northern Michigan; Sean Walker, Sr., D, Bowling Green; Cameron Clarke, Fr., D, Ferris State; Mason Mitchell, So., F, Alaska Anchorage; Corey Mackin, So., F, Ferris State; Max McHugh, Jr., F, Alabama Huntsville; Chris Nell, Jr., G, Bowling Green; Cole Huggins, Sr., G, Minnesota State; Tyler Heinonen, Sr., F, Michigan TechNewcomer of the Year: Cameron Clarke, D, Ferris StateAlso receiving votes: Parker Tuomie, F, Minnesota State; Hampus Sjodahl, F, Bemidji State; Alec Rauhauser, Bowling Green; Frederic Letourneau, Bowling Green; Max Humitz, Lake Superior State; Brayden Gelsinger, Lake Superior State; Thomas Beretta, Michigan Tech; Mitch Reinke, Michigan Tech; Casey Linkenheld, Bowling Green; Adam Brady, Bemidji State; Connor James, Alabama Huntsville; Austin Beaulieu, Alabama Huntsville.All-WCHA TeamForwards: Gerald Mayhew, Ferris State; Dominik Shine, Northern Michigan; Tyler Heinonen, Michigan TechDefense: Mark Friedman, Bowling Green; Matt Roy, Michigan Tech

Goaltender: Chris Nell, Bowling Green