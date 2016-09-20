BEMIDJI -- Bowling Green was selected to finish first place in the 2016-17 Bemidji Pioneer WCHA Men’s Hockey Media Poll.

The Falcons, who finished third in the league, received 15 first-place votes and 251 points by a panel of 30 media members from around the league.

Defending MacNaughton Cup co-champion Michigan Tech, who shared the trophy with Minnesota State last season, finished second with six first-place votes and 239 points while Minnesota State was just behind the Huskies with five-first place votes and 236 points.

Ferris State, the Broadmoor Trophy Champions who won the Final Five last season, received two first-place votes and 218 points for fourth place.

Northern Michigan and Bemidji State were picked to finish fifth and sixth, respectively, while Lake Superior State,m Alaska, Alabama Huntsville and Alaska Anchorage rounded out the poll.

The media also selected a preseason player of the year, newcomer of the year, and six-player All-WCHA team.

Ferris State senior forward Gerald Mayhew, who led the league with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) last season was picked as the preseason player of the year while another Ferris State player -- incoming freshman defenseman Cameron Clarke -- was the media’s selection for the newcomer of the year.

Mayhew was a member of the All-WCHA team, along with Northern Michigan senior forward Dominik Shine, Michigan Tech senior forward Tyler Heinonen, Bowling Green junior defenseman Mark Friedman, Michigan Tech junior defenseman Matt Roy and Bowling Green junior goaltender Chris Nell.

The WCHA season begins Oct. 1-2 when Alabama Huntsville visits Ferris State and Michigan Tech takes on Minnesota Duluth in nonconference action.

Bemidji State gets underway Oct. 7-8 with a home conference series against Bowling Green.

1. Bowling Green (15)251

2. Michigan Tech (6)239

3. Minnesota State (5)236

4. Ferris State (2)218

5. Northern Michigan161

6. Bemidji State144

7. Lake Superior State106

8. Alaska68

9. Alabama Huntsville66

10. Alaska Anchorage50

Player of the year: Gerald Mayhew, Sr., F, Ferris State

Also receiving votes:Dominik Shine, Sr., F, Northern Michigan; Sean Walker, Sr., D, Bowling Green; Cameron Clarke, Fr., D, Ferris State; Mason Mitchell, So., F, Alaska Anchorage; Corey Mackin, So., F, Ferris State; Max McHugh, Jr., F, Alabama Huntsville; Chris Nell, Jr., G, Bowling Green; Cole Huggins, Sr., G, Minnesota State; Tyler Heinonen, Sr., F, Michigan Tech

Newcomer of the Year: Cameron Clarke, D, Ferris State

Also receiving votes: Parker Tuomie, F, Minnesota State; Hampus Sjodahl, F, Bemidji State; Alec Rauhauser, Bowling Green; Frederic Letourneau, Bowling Green; Max Humitz, Lake Superior State; Brayden Gelsinger, Lake Superior State; Thomas Beretta, Michigan Tech; Mitch Reinke, Michigan Tech; Casey Linkenheld, Bowling Green; Adam Brady, Bemidji State; Connor James, Alabama Huntsville; Austin Beaulieu, Alabama Huntsville.

All-WCHA Team

Forwards: Gerald Mayhew, Ferris State; Dominik Shine, Northern Michigan; Tyler Heinonen, Michigan Tech

Defense: Mark Friedman, Bowling Green; Matt Roy, Michigan Tech

Goaltender: Chris Nell, Bowling Green