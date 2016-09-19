BSU’s Tahi Nomane runs with the ball as being tackled during a game against Wayne State Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- I couldn’t stop thinking about René Magritte following the Bemidji State football team’s 45-17 rout over Wayne State on Saturday night.

Let me explain.

Magritte is a Belgian surrealist artist who died in 1967.

One of his most famous paintings is an image of a pipe. Below the pipe, Magritte painted the text: "Ceci n'est pas une pipe."

That’s French for, “This is not a pipe.”

Pardon me for bringing philosophy and weird European painters into this discussion about football, but after talking to the Beavers following Saturday night’s game I kept thinking back to the unanswered question posed by that painting: “When is a pipe not a pipe?”

If Magritte had painted a picture of the scoreboard from BSU’s game on Saturday night, he might have used the following captions: “This is not a blowout.” Or, “This is not a dominant win.” Or, “This is not a rout.”

And so on.

Sure, the Beavers scored 45 points in each of their past two games (coincidentally, both were the exact same 45-17 scores). They’re averaging over 500 yards per game. They’re 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and also ranked for the first time since that same year.

Certainly, there’s a lot to like about this team.

But following Saturday’s game, the Beavers seemed a little disappointed.

“I felt like we had a good game, but on offense we could have done a lot better,” junior wide receiver Juwaan Richard said. “I would grade us at about a C-minus. But we’re capable of playing an A-plus.”

For what it’s worth, Saturday’s game was the first time in three games this season the Beavers failed to earn at least 500 yards of offense. Their heinous crime: Earning only 408 yards.

Quarterback Jordan Hein threw for over 300 yards against Minnesota State Mankato but had a slightly more pedestrian 26-for-44 for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

“We did horrible at catching the ball today, and we were horrible at holding our blocks,” Richard said. “I mean, overall I think we were good at adversity. We came and competed. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot, but we kept coming back.”

Interim head coach Brent Bolte said he didn’t think the offense was as sharp as it could be because they might have checked out too early. The Beavers did give themselves a big 24-point cushion in the first half.

Hein threw three interceptions against the Wildcats, too -- equaling his total interceptions for the entire 2015 season.

“I just didn’t think we were extremely into the game,” he said. “I don’t know if they just thought it was going to continue to be easy, but Wayne State made some adjustments. We had some issues with discipline, with penalties and turnovers. I’m happy we were able to respond and make plays when we needed to, but sure would not like to have that happen.”

The main message, though, wasn’t that the Beavers were angry -- who can be, following a 45-17 victory? Rather, it was the need to perform better against better teams.

The Beavers can get away with a few of those turnovers, dropped passes and penalties against a team like Wayne State. The Wildcats are perhaps better than their 0-3 record might indicate, but they’re not Minnesota State.

Or Sioux Falls -- the Beavers’ opponent this weekend. The Cougars, ranked No. 14 in Division II, are 3-0 and have been putting up similar gaudy scoring and yardage numbers as the Beavers.

“I’m trying to be not so negative,” Bolte said on Saturday. “It’s just frustrating because we could have played so much better tonight. So, I’m happy for the guys that they were able to execute the way they did but hopefully they’re hungry after watching a lot of film and showing them that they can do more.”

And that, considering how well the Beavers have been doing at their “C-plus” level, should be a pretty scary prospect for any Beaver opponents.

Benham named player of the week

The BSU defense also had some struggles too -- a few too many penalties gifted the Wildcats a number of good scoring chances and great field position -- but overall the Beavers played well to hold Wayne to just 17 points.

And senior defensive back Damon Benham reaped the reward.

The Deer River native was named the NSIC’s Defensive Player of the Week after a big game Saturday.

He grabbed two interceptions -- including one for a touchdown -- and added four tackles and two pass breakups to help lead the Beavers.

It’s Benham’s first career player of the week award.

BSU moves up in rankings

The Beavers moved up two spots in the American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll on Monday.

BSU jumped to No. 22 from No. 24 following Saturday’s win. The Beavers are just behind Minnesota State Mankato, who remain at No. 21 after a win last week. The Beavers beat the Mavericks two weeks ago, which caused them to fall from No. 6 to No. 21.

It’s the Beavers’ highest top 25 ranking since coming in at No. 20 in the Oct. 17, 2011, poll.