COLLEGE HOCKEY: BSU women receive votes in preseason poll

The Beavers, who went 22-11-3 last season, finished at No. 10 in the final poll of that season.

They’ll begin this year as the unofficial No. 11 team in the poll. They received 15 points -- behind No. 10 Boston University’s 24 points but ahead of Minnesota Duluth’s nine.

BSU was recently picked to finish fifth overall in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches’ poll. UMD was picked fourth in that poll.

Wisconsin, picked to win the WCHA, is No. 1 while defending national champions Minnesota is No. 2. North Dakota clocks in at No. 6.

BSU will officially open their 2016-17 season Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 when they head to Syracuse for a nonconference series.