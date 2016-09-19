SOCCER: BSU blanks Upper Iowa 1-0

FAYETTE, Iowa -- Catherine Arneson turned aside all five shots she faced and Bayley Ertl scored her fourth goal of the season to power the Bemidji State soccer team to a 1-0 victory at Upper Iowa on Sunday.

Ertl scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute, with an assist from Raquel Thelen.

BSU outshot Upper Iowa 9-3 in the first half them packed it in to protect the lead.

The Beavers, now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in the NSIC, didn’t take a shot in the second half but defended well and didn’t let the Peacocks (2-3, 1-2 NSIC) get on the scoreboard.

The shutout is the first of 2016 for Arneson and the second for the Beavers' defense.

Areneson, a junior from Fort Collins, Colo., was named the NSIC’s goalkeeper of the week for her efforts. She made five saves and faced eight corner kicks in the game to earn the honor.

BSU hosts University of Mary at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chet Anderson Stadium.