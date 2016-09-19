BOWLING: Bemidji goes 1-2 at Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS -- The second meet of the Minnesota High School fall co-ed bowling season was held on Sunday at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls.

The Bemidji varsity team opened against last year’s conference champions Fergus Falls, dropping the match 4-1. David Forte was team high with an 80 percent fill percentage, followed by Lindsey Theis with 70 percent.

The varsity team faced Detroit Lakes in their second match and dropped the match 5-0.

Dylan Hinners led the team with a 70 percent fill percentage followed by Forte.

Match three was against Wadena, and Bemidji won 4-1. Hinners turned in an 82 percent fill percentage followed by Theis with 80 percent and Elliott Beevor with 73 percent.

The Bemidji JV team opened the meet against New York Mills and dropped a close match 3-2. Chandler Seitz, Braden Olson and Summer Woodfield led the team with a 50 percent fill percentage.

The JV team then faced Fergus Falls, dropping the match 4-1. Seitz and Chantz Miller led the way with 50 percent fill percentage.

Match three was against Detroit Lakes, and the Bemidji JV dropped the match 4-1.

The next meet will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bemidji Bowl.