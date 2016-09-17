Beaver volleyball falls to No. 3 UMD

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell 3-0 to No. 3 Minnesota Duluth in a road match on Saturday, by scores of 25-7, 25-17, 25-9.

The Beavers (5-5, 1-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) had the most success in the second set, where they lead by as much as 7-4. The Bulldogs (10-0, 2-0 NSIC) and Beavers battled back and forth with the set tied at 12-all midway through.

But UMD finished the set on a 13-5 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 25-9 win in the third to claim the victory.

Senior Amanda Tronick led the Beavers with seven kills while senior Jessica Yost added six. Freshman Julie Touchett and sophomore Heather Fletcher each tallied three kills.

On defense, freshman Kelli Auer led BSU with 14 digs and Fletcher recorded a team-high two blocks.

The Beavers will return home Tuesday for an NSIC matchup with Minnesota Crookston at the BSU gymnasium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.