“I guess people say it’s a thunder and lightning combination,” junior running back Tahi Nomane said, referring to himself, junior running back Gena Adams, sophomore running back Michael Washington and junior quarterback Jordan Hein. “It all depends on who the team needs to make a play.”

Through the first two games of the season, Nomane, Adams and Hein have combined for 461 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. And one mustn't forget about Adams’ 109 receiving yards and two scores through the air -- both via long passes from Hein.

Overall BSU has scored eight rushing touchdowns as opposed to three passing.

So who, exactly, is “thunder,” and who is “lightning”?

“Um, I like to say I’m a little bit of both,” Nomane said with a laugh when pressed with the tough question.

“We all have a different style of running. Gena’s and Mikey are the more shiftier kind of guys, quick on their feet and make quick cuts. I’d say I’m the more power back, the more balanced type of runner.”

The Beavers -- 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and also ranked in the national Division II coaches poll for the first time since that same year -- take their No. 24 rating into Saturday night's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game against Wayne State. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Although the Beavers’ offense has been doing big things through the air -- Hein has already thrown for 602 yards and three touchdowns this season -- it’s BSU’s rushing attack that has been quietly racking up the scores.

Nomane has 91 yards on 31 carries and does a lot of the Beavers’ dirty work. His longest run is for six yards, but he has four touchdowns. Adams has 189 yards on 21 carries and is averaging 9 yards-per-carry. Still, he hasn’t scored on the ground but he’s got two receiving scores.

Washington, who didn’t play last season and sat out in 2014 as a redshirt, has played in just one game this season after battling a wrist injury and had just one carry, but he now appears to be fully healthy.

“Tahi is our bruiser, he’ll get our short yardage or tough runs, and Gena’s a little more shifty, he’s quick and catches the ball real well,” Hein said. “And Mikey, you guys haven’t seen him play yet, but he’s scary. He’s slippery and he shakes off tackles. I’m excited to have our three-headed monster back this week.”

Hein was intentionally leaving himself off of that list.

“It’s awesome to have a quarterback like Jordan Hein,” Nomane said. “He’s very mobile and it’s hard for defenses to keep him in check.”

He’s got 181 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries but quotes offensive coordinator Craig Bagnell when asked about his own running prowess.

“We have a lot of talent, especially at the running back position,” Hein said. “I can run the ball as well, but Bagnell always says, they’re on scholarship to run the football so he doesn’t want me to run as often…. It’s just nice having three great running backs that we can give a lot of different looks to.”

BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said the Beavers are using more and more two-back sets in order to give more playing time to each runner. In last Saturday’s 45-17 upset of then No. 6 Minnesota State, all three played but Nomane and Adams had the bulk of the carries.

“We have felt that, especially now that Michael Washington is back in the thick of things, that we’ve got three really good tailbacks,” he said. “We just went with a philosophy of trying to get him in the game more.”

That worked wonders. Nomane scored three times, on runs of two, one and one yards.

“It was a good team win,” Nomane said. “We walked into hostile territory. Everybody was chirping. We played our style of football down there and took care of business. It was a good feeling.”

This week against Wayne State, the Beavers expect more of the same despite the Wildcats coming in at 0-2.

“Just from watching the film, they could very easily have been a 2-0 team,” Hein said. “They made a few mistakes and had a couple turnovers that hurt them but they’re going to be a good football team coming in to town. We just have to play sharp, take care of the football and go from there.”