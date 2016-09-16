SOCCER: Beavers fend off Warriors 3-2

Although Winona State was ranked third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s preseason coaches’ poll, the Beavers held on to an early lead and beat out the Warriors 3-2 on Friday.

BSU (4-1, 2-0 NSIC) used the foot of Bayley Ertl to shoot out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, as the senior forward corralled a Rachael Norton blocked shot and finished it for the goal.

The score held for the next 25 minutes, but then Raquel Thelen added to the cause with a left-footed shot that snuck into the top corner of the net, giving BSU a 2-0 advantage.

And less than 30 seconds later, Emma Brechlin went on a breakaway, beating the Warrior keeper for a 3-0 Beaver lead by halftime.

Winona (3-2, 0-2 NSIC) got on the board early in the second half when Abby Bohanski finished a corner kick from Meg Riebau in the 50th minute, and added to the comeback bid when Bohanski headed in a rebound off the crossbar in the 78th minute.

But the Beavers held off the Warriors from there, using the three first-half goals for a 3-2 win -- just their second victory in Winona in program history.

Anna Fobbe had three saves for BSU, and although the Warriors outshot Bemidji State 15-9, Fobbe did enough to fend off WSU and earn the victory.

The Beavers will look to continue to their strong start at 1 p.m. tomorrow when they travel to Fayette, Iowa, to take on Upper Iowa.

Bemidji State 3, Winona State 2

BSU 3 0 -- 3

WSU 0 2 -- 2

First Half: 1, BSU, Ertl (Norton), 3:15; 2, BSU, Thelen (Unassisted), 28:42; 3, BSU, Brechlin (Stram), 29:06.

Second Half: 4, WSU, Bohanski (Ribeau), 49:37; 5, WSU, Bohanski (Wiencek), 77:59.

Shots (On Goal): BSU 9 (6); WSU 15 (5).

Saves: BSU, Fobbe 3; WSU, Oleson 1, Valkner 1