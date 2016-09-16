SOCCER: Beavers fend off Warriors 3-2
WINONA -- The Bemidji State women’s soccer team is quickly proving its worth.
Although Winona State was ranked third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s preseason coaches’ poll, the Beavers held on to an early lead and beat out the Warriors 3-2 on Friday.
BSU (4-1, 2-0 NSIC) used the foot of Bayley Ertl to shoot out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, as the senior forward corralled a Rachael Norton blocked shot and finished it for the goal.
The score held for the next 25 minutes, but then Raquel Thelen added to the cause with a left-footed shot that snuck into the top corner of the net, giving BSU a 2-0 advantage.
And less than 30 seconds later, Emma Brechlin went on a breakaway, beating the Warrior keeper for a 3-0 Beaver lead by halftime.
Winona (3-2, 0-2 NSIC) got on the board early in the second half when Abby Bohanski finished a corner kick from Meg Riebau in the 50th minute, and added to the comeback bid when Bohanski headed in a rebound off the crossbar in the 78th minute.
But the Beavers held off the Warriors from there, using the three first-half goals for a 3-2 win -- just their second victory in Winona in program history.
Anna Fobbe had three saves for BSU, and although the Warriors outshot Bemidji State 15-9, Fobbe did enough to fend off WSU and earn the victory.
The Beavers will look to continue to their strong start at 1 p.m. tomorrow when they travel to Fayette, Iowa, to take on Upper Iowa.
Bemidji State 3, Winona State 2
BSU 3 0 -- 3
WSU 0 2 -- 2
First Half: 1, BSU, Ertl (Norton), 3:15; 2, BSU, Thelen (Unassisted), 28:42; 3, BSU, Brechlin (Stram), 29:06.
Second Half: 4, WSU, Bohanski (Ribeau), 49:37; 5, WSU, Bohanski (Wiencek), 77:59.
Shots (On Goal): BSU 9 (6); WSU 15 (5).
Saves: BSU, Fobbe 3; WSU, Oleson 1, Valkner 1