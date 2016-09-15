Bemidji State’s Amanda Tronick and Julie Touchett jump to block the volleyball Thursday during a match against St. Cloud State. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Kevin Ulmer, Bemidji State volleyball coach, talks to the team Thursday during the BSU volleyball home opener Thursday against St. Cloud State. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- All night, the Bemidji State volleyball team found itself attempting to back out of a seemingly hopeless situation.

The Beavers found themselves down two sets to none at intermission of their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match against St. Cloud State on Thursday night.

“We all kinda came in obviously upset we were down 2-0 in our home opener,” senior hitter Amanda Tronick said. “But we all talked about how we needed to step up, do your own job because we trust our teammates to do theirs. We just had to focus on communication and executing our own game plan.”

That trip to the locker room was just what they needed.

BSU rallied to win the final three sets and earn their first NSIC victory under first-year head-coach Kevin Ulmer. The Beavers beat the Huskies 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 17-15, in their home and conference opener at the BSU gymnasium.

“I will never forget this match,” Ulmer said. “I mean, that was such a crazy game, and I’m proud of the girls. I’m proud of how they played and how they stayed composed. They did it at the end, and it was fun.”

Although sets three and four had plenty of drama and clutch points to keep the Beavers (5-4, 1-0 NSIC) alive, it was the decisive fifth set that Ulmer will especially remember.

The Beavers had an 8-6 lead, but couldn’t keep their lead. The Huskies (4-5, 0-1) tied it at 8, 9, 10 and 11 after the Beavers had taken a one-point lead each time.

BSU eventually took a timeout at 11-11, just after St. Cloud’s Micah Neir got a kill.

The Huskies took a 12-11 lead on a BSU attack error, followed by a two-point, 13-11 lead on a Shannon Klink kill.

The Beavers again took a timeout, and it helped. Jessica Yost saved a ball after running deep into the sidelines then recorded a kill to make it 13-12. That was before she saved two St. Cloud attacks from the backline, setting up the game-tying point on a St. Cloud error made it 13-all.

This time, St. Cloud called timeout.

Yost served it into the net to give the Huskies their first matchpoint, but Tronick answered with a booming strike from the left side to keep BSU alive.

Tronick did it again after the Huskies again had match point at 15-14.

Then, the Beavers pulled away for good. Freshman Shelby Haney hit a rocket from the right side to make it 16-15 before BSU won it with junior Ashley Abear’s ace on the next serve.

“We were down 11-13 in the fifth,” Ulmer said. “Winning it out there after being down two points, you have to get the ball to who needs to put it away for you, and we did that.”

Tronick, who tied with Yost for the match-high with 17 kills, said the Beavers didn’t panic after being down 13-11 or facing two match points.

“I think we were all pretty relaxed and confident in ourselves,” she said. “There was a little anxiousness there because it was so close, but really we were all relaxed and confident in our abilities.”

Tronick also added three blocks -- one solo and two assisted -- to go along with 14 digs.

“She hit really well,” Ulmer said. “She hit .484 with 17 kills and two errors. That’s just crazy.”

The Beavers take on Minnesota Duluth on the road on Saturday. Ulmer said getting the first conference win gives the team a boost going into a match with the No. 3 team in the country.

“I think when push comes to shove, hopefully they show up and they’re going to be able to do that consistently,” he said. “That was a big deal for them to be able to do that.”