Members of the BSU women's hockey team and head coach Jim Scanlan listen as assistant coach Shane Veenker goes over a drill at practice Wednesday at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Beavers finished fourth in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and hosted their first-ever home WCHA playoff series. They were likely two wins away from making their NCAA tournament debut.

Instead, Minnesota Duluth dashed the Beavers’ hopes and ended their season, sweeping BSU in two games at the Sanford Center.

“It kinda sucked to end that way,” said Hutchinson. “We were playing so well, and one bad weekend, that late in the season, was disappointing.

“Now we’ve been there, so it’s like, OK, we’ve gotta be back there. We’re never satisfied. Last year we came so close and it would have been so nice. It’s just little things.”

If the Beavers want to find themselves in the same position this season, they’ll need to do it without nine seniors lost to graduation -- including five of their top seven scorers.

“You’re going to have changes every year that’s just part of it,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “It’s pretty rare when you go a year without having any seniors, and we certainly were senior-dominated last year, but we have players who have an opportunity they haven’t had before to play certain roles, and we’re excited.”

League coaches this season must have looked at all of BSU’s losses and expected the Beavers to take a step back.

BSU was picked to finished fifth in the WCHA preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.

Wisconsin, defending national champion Minnesota, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth were all picked to finish ahead of the Beavers.

“It’s probably about where we expected to be,” Scanlan said, noting how close the league was last season. “Preseason polls are good to talk about but they mean nothing. For us it’s all about getting better every day. Our first game is out east against Syracuse (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) so that’s what we focus on.”

The Beavers lost their two leading scorers in forward Kaitlyn Tougas and defender Ivana Bilic -- both playing pro this year -- as well as U.S. national team player Stephanie Anderson.

Scanlan said he thinks scoring will be difficult -- but no more so than usual.

“Scoring is always going to be a challenge in this league, because of the outstanding coaching and the outstanding goalies, it’s just real hard to score,” he said. “You have to work hard to manufacture them. All of our returners had great offseasons. And they realize the challenge. They’re looking forward to it.”

Hutchinson, a defender who will captain the team this season along with defender Carley Esse, goaltender Brittni Mowat and forward Lauren Miller, said she understands why the coaches think they’ll finish fifth but thinks the Beavers can do better.

“Obviously we don't agree with it, but after losing so many girls I think everyone might be thinking, ‘Oh, they won’t be able to rebound like they should be able to,’” she said. “But I think we’re going to be alright. Our goal is to finish top four. It always is, and I think we have the potential to do that.”

The Beavers started captains’ practices the week of Aug. 29, with coaches able to be on the ice for a total of two hours a week. It’s a few weeks earlier than normal due to new NCAA rules.

On Saturday, teams can start full-fledged practices for the normal regular-season.

The season opener is Sept. 30 at Syracuse, the home and WCHA opener for BSU is Oct. 7 against Minnesota.

“This is probably two weeks earlier than we’ve ever started before, which has been nice, just to get everyone going,” Hutchinson said. "Especially since we lost so many girls, this is a good way for everyone to fit in and get used to what we’re doing.”