BSU freshman Meghan Lee hits her ball toward the green on the 10th hole during the second day of the Tracy Lane Memorial Intercollegiate Golf Tournament on Monday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER

BSU junior Sam Otto chips onto the green on the 18th hole on Monday during the BSU Invite at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER

BEMIDJI — The cool, windy weather at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on Monday was a sure sign of the fall.

It was also a good opening tournament for Bemidji State’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Beaver men’s team took second place at their BSU Invitational, while the Beaver women finished seventh at the Tracy Lane Memorial Intercollegiate Golf Tournament. Both teams used their respective tournament as their season opener.

“We played better today,” BSU men’s head coach Erken Miller said of his players’ efforts in the second half of the two-day tournament. “We took a step in the right direction. I think we probably could have played even better and won it. Some of our anticipated top players didn’t play their best, so I would say we still have another gear to kick in.”

The Beaver men finished second in the 11-team field with a combined total of 595. BSU shot a 300 in the first round Sunday before rallying to shoot 295 Monday afternoon.

And BSU senior Aaron Leintz tied for second overall in the tournament with a two-day total of 146 (43-43).

The Beavers were just three strokes ahead of tournament champion Minot State. Minot and BSU had identical scores Monday but MSU shot a 297 on Sunday.

“That 300 the first day was high,” Miller said. “Some guys were close to a great round, we were right there to win it. Sometimes it just comes down to one or two holes.

“And hats off to Minot. They played well, and they did well in their tournament last week too. They’re doing well so far.”

Overall, eight of the teams in the field were from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (plus a ninth, which consisted of an alternate team of BSU players not in the main lineup).

Individually, Leintz and freshman Matt Gregg (74-73-147) finished in the top ten for the Beavers while Will Czech and Gabe Douglas both shot 153 to tie for 21st. Cody Cook rounded out the field for BSU with a score of 157.

Minot’s Karson O’Keefe took first with a score of 144.

Leintz and Czeh had recently finished first and second, respectively, in the Vandersluis Memorial Golf Tournament over Labor Day weekend at BTCC.

“[Leintz and Czeh] are playing well,” Miller said. “That 1-2 finish at the Vandy was exciting to see. I think we just have to adjust to college golf and playing as a team. It’s a little different tournament nerves for something like this.”

Miller said he was happy overall with the BSU Invitational — especially getting to see so many NSIC teams right away.

“We had 10, 11 including our second team, competing this weekend,” he said. “It was a good size and all the top NSIC teams were here. It was a great event and having the respect of the league that was really nice.”

The Beavers return to the course next weekend when they will compete in the Northeastern State Men’s Golf Classic, Sept. 19-20. The 36-hole event will take place at the Muskogee Golf Club in Tahlequah, Okla.

Women finish seventh

Although the BSU women’s team didn’t finish as high as the men — taking seventh in the field of nine — head coach Eric Carlson was still happy with where he thinks the team is going.

“My expectations for this tournament was to try and be at 360 or below,” he said. “I think that’s reasonable for us, and we did that. So I’m proud of them. It’s a good start for where we’re at as a team.

“I mean, the first tournament of the year, we’d like to do better at our home course, but I think we’ll be better at the next tournament.”

The Beavers shot a 358 in Sunday’s first round and a 360 on Monday to finish with a combined total of 718 overall.

Katy Woelfel finish sixth overall to lead BSU. She carded 79 and was in second place after Sunday’s first round but fell to sixth after an 82 on Monday.

“Her putter wasn’t working today, and that cost her a couple that she would have made yesterday, and that’s the difference between first and sixth,” Carlson said. “But I’m really proud of her. This is one of the best tournaments she’s had in her career and I look forward to her being at the top of the leaderboard for every tournament this season.”

Other BSU results on Monday included Emily Larson (33rd, 90-92-182), McKenna Blaine (36th, 93-93-186), Peyton Miller (38th, 96-93-189) and Shayne Doughty-Budz (50th, 104-103-207). BSU golfers Meghan Lee (50th, 103-104-207 and Sara Titera (54th, 109-102-211) competed in the tournament as individuals.

Minnesota State Mankato took first with a score of 645 (326-319).

Overall, Carlson said he enjoyed the tournament — especially because all of it was for a good cause.

This year, the tournament was named after former BSU and Bemidji High School golfer Tracy (DePew) Lane. Lane was a PGA professional in California who died in 2013 of cervical cancer at the age of 31.

On Sunday night after the first round there was a dinner that featured a presentation from the Tracy Lane Foundation about cervical cancer and its prevention; the tournament and dinner benefitted the Tracy Lane Foundation.

“The dinner was absolutely amazing,” Carlson said. “It was an extremely powerful message and I think it really reached these young ladies. It’s something they maybe hear from their mom or from elsewhere but it doesn’t mean as much until they’re sitting in this room and they’re hearing someone talk about someone exactly like them.”

Carlson hopes the tournament can continue.

“Everybody I talked to was really happy with it. All the coaches came up and said they hoped we can do it again next year, which is what we were looking for.”

The Beavers return to the course Sept. 24-25 when they will compete in the SMSU Invitational in Marshall, Minn.