BEMIDJI — Fresh off their upset of Minnesota State Mankato, the Bemidji State football team finds itself in an unfamiliar but pleasant place: The American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.

The Beavers, who beat the then No. 6-ranked Mavericks 45-17 on Saturday in Mankato, enter the poll this week at No. 24. It’s the first time since Oct. 11, 2011, that BSU has been able to crack the top 25 poll. The Beavers received votes in last week’s poll.

It was the first win for the Beavers over the Mavericks since 2005 and the first time BSU has defeated a ranked team since 2011. That year, BSU upset St. Cloud State, also ranked No. 6 at the time.

BSU is one of four ranked Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams in the poll this week. The Mavericks remain in the rankings despite the loss but dropped all the way from No. 6 to No. 21.

Sioux Falls is the highest-ranked NSIC team, at No. 15, while Augustana is No. 18. Minnesota Duluth received votes but was not in the top 25.

The Beavers host Wayne State this week in Bemidji before a big matchup at Sioux Falls next weekend on the road.

Hein offensive player of the week

Aside from the Beavers cracking the top 25, BSU quarterback Jordan Hein also snagged an award for his performance in Mankato.

The junior from Perham was named the NSIC’s offensive player of the week after throwing for 306 yards and one touchdown while running for 82 yards and scoring twice on the ground.

He finished with a 69.4 completion percentage, 12.2 average yards per completion and no interceptions.

It’s the first career player of the week award for Hein, who was also named the NSIC North Division preseason offensive player of the year.

AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll

1. Northwest Mo. St. (30) 2-0 750 1

2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 2-0 690 3

3. West Georgia 2-0 689 2

4. Sheperd (W.Va.) 2-0 649 4

5. Ashland (Ohio) 2-0 619 5

6. Ferris St. (Mich.) 2-0 594 7

7. Texas A&M-Commerce 1-0 553 8

8. Henderson St. (Ark.) 2-0 523 9

9. Indiana (Pa.) 1-0 517 10

10. Colorado School of Mines 2-0 462 11

11. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 460 12

12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 1-0 364 14

13. Tuskegee (Ala.) 2-0 359 15

14 Central Missouri 2-0 354 16

15. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 2-0 297 17

16. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 2-0 251 24

17. Assumption (Mass.) 2-0 244 18

18. Augustana (S.D.) 2-0 216 21

19. Florida Tech 2-0 212 22

20. North Alabama 0-1 196 20

21. Minnesota State 1-1 144 6

22. Valdosta St. (Ga.) 1-0 133 23

23. Colorado Mesa 2-0 115 25

24. Bemidji State 2-0 100 NR

25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 1-1 57 13

Dropped Out: Colorado St.-Pubelo (19)

Others Receiving Votes: Harding (Ark.), 52; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 36; North Carolina-Pembroke, 21; Emporia St. (Kan.), 17; Virginia St., 13; Notre Dame (Ohio), 12; California (Pa.), 9; Missouri Western St., 9; McKendree (Ill.), 8; Michigan Tech, 7; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 5; Southwest Baptist (Mo.), 5; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Minnesota-Duluth, 3; West Chester (Pa.), 1; Wingate (N.C.), 1.