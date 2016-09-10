FOOTBALL: Beavers stun No. 6 Minnesota State 45-17

Bemidji State’s Juwaan Richard (81) looks for a way around Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Jared Gillespie (12) during the first half Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. (Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press)

MANKATO — If there was any question as to who the better team was Saturday night in Mankato, the Bemidji State football team quickly proved that it wasn’t the No. 6 program in the country.

The Beavers (2-0) stunned Minnesota State, Mankato on the road, earning a convincing 45-17 win — tied for the biggest upset in program history.

Quarterback Jordan Hein opened the scoring early, finding wide receiver Juwaan Richard on the fourth play of the game. Richard broke loose, then scampered into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown just 1 minute, 15 seconds into the contest.

“They just set the tone for the game right out of the gate,” BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said. “The offense just played outstanding.”

The early strike was only foreshadowing of what was yet to come.

Just over three minutes later, Hein used a hard count to draw the Mavericks (1-1) offsides, then turned the free play into a 28-yard completion to Vince Dinkel, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Tahi Nomane on the next play.

In the first six minutes, Hein was 5-for-5 for 99 yards in the air, had another 30 on the ground, and saw the Beavers off to a 14-0 lead.

But they were still far from done.

Early in the second quarter, the Beavers used an 11-yard Hein-to-Richard connection on 4th and 7 to set up kicker Isaac Aanerud, who capped off the 15 play, 60 yard drive with a 38-yard field goal.

Then two drives later, Hein kept one for himself, rushing in from seven yards out on a read-option to give BSU a 24-0 lead by halftime.

The Beavers finally had to weather the storm to open the third quarter, however, as Minnesota State quarterback Ryan Schlichte marched down the field with both his arm and his legs, capping off a 79-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

But again the Bemidji State offense came up big. Hein found receiver Brad Birchfield for a 42-yard strike to the MSU 2, and three plays later Nomane punched in his second score of the game to reclaim a 31-7 lead.

After a Maverick field goal, the Beavers opened the fourth quarter by driving 93 yards down the field. They tacked on another touchdown as Nomane found the end zone for the third time on the night.

The score put Bemidji State up 38-10, and the lead felt insurmountable — so a 14-yard touchdown run from Hein four minutes later was just icing on the cake.

And although Mankato grabbed a late score to make it 45-17, the touchdown hardly mattered for BSU in the win column.

Hein finished 25-for-36 for 306 yards in the air, including another 85 yards on the ground to finish with three total scores.

“Right now he’s playing at a really elite level,” said Bolte. “When you have a guy like that, you want the ball in his hands.”

Nomane had 37 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, while Gena Adams racked up 122 yards on 14 rushes for a healthy 8.7 average. Richard led the receiving corps with 97 yards on five receptions, catching the lone touchdown pass from Hein.

Schlichte finished 11-for-22 for 112 yards and a score through the air for MSU, adding another touchdown on the ground through 51 yards. Nick Pieruccini added 57 yards on 13 rushes in the Maverick backfield.

BSU defeated No. 6 St. Cloud State 19-14 on Nov. 5, 2011 at home, marking the last time that the Beavers knocked off a ranked opponent. Nearly six years later, they defeated Goliath again — only this time on the road.

“I’m just so happy for the guys,” Bolte said. “They’re pretty determined with what they want to get accomplished.”

Bemidji State will now look forward to its Wayne State matchup at 6 p.m. on Saturday, returning home to Chet Anderson Stadium.

But they won’t soon forget this one.