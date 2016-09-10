CROSS COUNTRY: BSU places eighth at Moorhead

MOORHEAD — The Bemidji State cross country team began its 2016 season Friday night in the Randy Smith Memorial 4,000-meter race at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead.

The Beavers placed eighth, led by Vanessa Rae Lopez, who finished 28th with a time of 15:36.4. Alexis Zeis of the University of Mary won the race in 13:12.

The Marauders placed all five runners, including Zeis, in the top nine to win the race with 28 points while Minnesota Duluth took second with 42 points.

The Beavers garnered 202 points. Besides Lopez, BSU runners Sarone Paulzine finished 38th 16:01.4 and Jane Austin placed 44th in 16:46.4.

The Beavers will next compete Sept. 24 at the Roy Griak Invitational in Falcon Heights.