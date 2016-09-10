VOLLEYBALL: BSU ends tourney with win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Bemidji State volleyball team ended its weekend at the Sioux Falls Invitational with a win Saturday.

The Beavers (4-4) beat South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 3-1 (19-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-15) on Saturday afternoon after falling to William Jewell 3-1 (20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 23-25) earlier in the day.

Overall, Jessica Yost and Amanda Tronick combined for 57 kills on the day.

In the first match, BSU played tightly with William Jewell throughout the four sets, scoring at least 20 points in each set.

Tronick led the Beavers with 14 kills.

Heather Fletcher tallied 12 kills, including four in the second set win. She recorded a .409 attack percentage and committed only three errors while also leading the team with five blocks.

BSU finished the match with 54 kills and a .150 attack percentage. Shelby Haney paced the team with a career-high 26 assists while Jordyn Koehn picked up 19.

Bemidji State overcame a first set loss to South Dakota School of Mines and won the final three sets to get the victory. The Beavers went on a 14-4 run in the second set while Tronick also served for nine straight points to help BSU take a commanding lead.

BSU carried that momentum over into the third and fourth sets, beginning the third set on a 5-0 run while going on runs of five and six points in the fourth.

All told, the Beavers finished with 47 kills and a .318 attack percentage. The team’s servers compiled 18 service aces while the Hardrockers had just eight.

Yost and Tronick led BSU with 15 kills each. Haney tallied 20 assists while Koehn had 19.

The Beavers begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Thursday with their home opener against St. Cloud State at 7 p.m.