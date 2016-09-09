SOCCER: Famestad notches two goals in 4-0 Beavers win

BSU sophomore Rachael Norton (7) charges the Northern Michigan net in the first half of the game on Friday night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

BSU senior Bayley Ertl (9) battles to get the ball from Northern Michigan’s Maddie Herbert (26) during the first half of Friday’s game at Chet Anderson Stadium. (JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women’s soccer team turned in another dominant performance Friday night, topping Northern Michigan 4-0 and continuing its impressive run to open the 2016 season.

Less than three minutes into the contest, Rachael Norton found herself in the right spot, finishing a Sarah Stram cross that deflected off the post and fell into her lap with the goalkeeper out of position.

The early goal put BSU up 1-0 and the Beavers continued to press the Wildcats from there.

“A lot of times after you score (early), you kind of let down, but our team didn’t,” BSU assistant coach Andy Janssen said. “We just kept rolling after it.”

Stram secured her second assist of the evening in the 33rd minute, finding Miranda Famestad in the box for a tap-in goal and a 2-0 lead by the break.

In the second half, Famestad opened up an even larger lead for Bemidji State with a powerful free kick from just outside the box. The shot got past a wall of defenders, and the diving keeper didn’t have a chance to get a hand on the ball before it was in the back of the net.

Soon after, it was Stram who put on the finishing touches, beating a pair of defenders and weaving past the keeper for an easy shot into the vacant net. The final goal came with 23:46 left to play, and the 4-0 lead would hold from there.

BSU keeper Anna Fobbe stopped the only shot she saw all night, letting her defense do the rest.

“We wanted to start with that intensity,” Famestad said of the defensive effort. “And (we wanted to) play a full 90 of it.”

Through three matches on the year, Bemidji State has outscored opponents 13-2 en route to a 3-0 start — but Janssen said no win was bigger than Friday’s.

“We played a really good team tonight,” he said. “I just think we played exceptionally well. It’s probably been our best game of the year so far.”

The Beavers will return to action at noon tomorrow to face off with Michigan Tech at Chet Anderson Stadium.