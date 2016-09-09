BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State football team will go face-to-face with one of its most formidable opponents this season when the Beavers take on No. 6 Minnesota State at 6 p.m. tonight in Mankato.

The Beavers (1-0) could get a signature win against a 1-0 Mavericks team that cruised to a 35-7 win over Minot State last week. BSU has not faced a ranked opponent since losing 38-10 to No. 2 Minnesota Duluth in 2014.

“You can say all the cliches you want, they’re just a really, really good football team so we have to go down there, manage the game (and) play clean,” BSU interim head coach Brent Bolte said. “It’s a good measuring stick to see where we’re at.”

The Beavers have received a vote in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll for the second straight week. A win Saturday may let BSU crack the top 25.

“You never know. That would be nice,” Bolte said of being ranked. “All of that fun stuff for the media is nice and gives nice recognition to the guys for all the hard work they do. But it would be a lot better if we were in the top 25 week nine, 10 and 11. Take it one day at a time and if we get that opportunity, great, but it’s about where you’re at at the end of the season.”

“For us it’s huge right now but hopefully we’re going to be playing teams of this caliber later in the season,” said linebacker Trysten Ross, who was second on the team with 12 tackles in the opener.

Last Thursday, the Beavers scored 30 of their 38 points in the first half of their season-opening win over Upper Iowa. Junior Jordan Hein threw for 296 yards and two touchdown and rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Striking early again will be crucial, Bolte said.

“(We have to) weather the storm in the first quarter,” he said. “I think that’s going to be big — get off the bus and play better. Reflecting back to last week, Upper Iowa struggled. We jumped on them and we need to do that again and not let that happen the other way around.”

Bemidji State only mustered eight second-half points but the defense forced three straight turnovers in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

“Coaching wise, we just have to make sure our guys come out better in the second half,” Bolte said. “I think a lot of energy and emotion in the first half, I think we just dropped off a little bit there. It just comes down to executing as well.”

The Beavers have not met the Mavericks since 2014 when MSU prevailed 34-16 at Chet Anderson Stadium. BSU will be looking for its first win in the series since 2005.

“I think what it’s going to take for us this week is definitely consistency,” said running back Gena Adams, who caught two touchdowns against Upper Iowa. “Last week we did a really good job in the first two quarters but we started losing our consistency at the end of the game. This is going to be a great team that we’re playing, probably the best team of the season. So we’re going to have to be consistent all four quarters.”