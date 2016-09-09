VOLLEYBALL: BSU splits at Sioux Falls Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Bemidji State volleyball team split the opening two matches at the Sioux Falls Invitational on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Beavers (3-3, 0-0 NSIC) started the tournament with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-23) win over Minnesota Crookston in the morning before falling to Sioux Falls 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-7, 25-14) in the afternoon.

BSU swept the Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-0 NSIC) in a one-sided match. The team’s offense recorded a .349 hitting percentage, its best of the season.

Jessica Yost led the Beavers with 14 kills while Amanda Tronick tallied 12 kills and a team-best hitting percentage of .455. Tronick also had three service aces to lead BSU.

Defensively, Emma Hallmann recorded a team-high 12 digs while Julie Touchett led the Beavers with four blocks.

In Friday’s second match, the Beavers rebounded in the second set to tie Sioux Falls at 1-1 before letting the final two sets get away from them.

BSU committed 22 errors while recording a hitting percentage of .119 in the loss.

For the second time Friday, Yost paced the Beavers with 12 kills while Tronick added 10.

Hallman duplicated her defensive effort from the first game, tallying 12 digs to lead the team.

Touchett, Yost and Heather Fletcher each had three blocks.

Bemidji State will wrap up the Sioux Falls Invitational and nonconference play today with matches against William Jewell at 9 a.m. and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology at 2 p.m.

BSU will begin NSIC play with its home opener against St. Cloud State on Thursday at 7 p.m.