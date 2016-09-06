ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Bemidji State women’s soccer team scored four unanswered second-half goals Tuesday afternoon as the Beavers beat Missouri Western State 4-1 in nonconference action.

Sophomore Rachael Norton scored twice for the Beavers (2-0), who netted all four of their goals in the final 30 minutes of the game following a scoreless first half.

MWSU’s Cassidy Menke had broken the tie in the 65th minute, but the Beavers answered immediately when freshman Tia Neuharth scored the first goal of her collegiate career a minute later.

BSU took the lead minutes later when Norton scored the first of her two in the 69th minute.

Senior Bayley Ertl added to the tally in the 77th minute, with an assist from Raquel Thelen before Norton made it 4-1 in the 86th minute. Ertl got the assist.

The Beavers managed just six shots — five on goal — while the Griffons (2-1) took 14 shots.

However, only two of those shots were on goal and BSU sophomore goalkeeper Anna Fobbe made just one save.

The Beavers return home from Missouri this weekend where they will continue their nonconference schedule with a pair of games at Chet Anderson Stadium. BSU hosts Northern Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday before taking on Michigan Tech at noon on Sunday.

Famestad earns NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

Also on Tuesday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that BSU junior Miranda Famestad was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week thanks to her role in last Saturday’s 5-1 win over Minnesota Crookston.

Famestad scored her first goal of the season in the win and also helped a BSU defensive unit that held UMC to just four shots and one goal in the game.

The award is the first of her career and the first for the Beavers in 2016.